“I want to do my best for the Thai people” - Rodtang ready to give his fanbase an instant classic vs Takeru at ONE 172 

Rodtang Jitmuangnon hopes to deliver a performance that will make his home country proud.

Ad

Heading to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan, 'The Iron Man' will square off with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa in one of the most anticipated clashes in ONE Championship history.

Ad

Trending

The two will headline ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on Sunday, March 23 —an event featuring five massive world title tilts in addition to the pair's massive five-round flyweight kickboxing superfight.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Speaking with ONE ahead of fight night, the Jitmuangnon Gym star aims to deliver an impressive showing for the people of Thailand and his fans watching from around the globe.

"This sure is a huge fight for me and one of the most anticipated," Rodtang said. "I get to fight in the main event. I want to do my best for the Thai people and for my fans around the world."

Ad

ONE 172 will be Rodtang's fourth time competing in eight-ounce gloves, but it will undoubtedly be the biggest test of his career.

Rodtang completely overhauled his diet ahead of Takeru clash at ONE 172

Takeru Segawa is perhaps the greatest kickboxer the sport has ever seen.

As a former multi-time K-1 and ISKA world champion, 'The Natural Born Krusher' has put together an incredible 44-4 record, with 26 of his wins coming by way of knockout.

Ad

That includes a sensational come-from-behind KO over Thant Zin in his last outing at ONE Friday Fights 81 in September.

Ad

Recognizing just how dangerous Takeru is, the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion took his preparation for the fight extremely seriously.

"I also prepared my body very well for this fight, thanks to Peter, the nutritionist who came to take care of my diet. I also have to thank my family and my wife's family who always told me not to eat fried food or sweets. Plus, I train in the morning and evening every day. My weight is gradually going down, as I've updated on my social media."

Ad

Will the Thai's efforts lead to one of the biggest wins of his career, or will Takeru's experience in eight-ounce gloves prove to be too much for 'The Iron Man' to overcome?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to catch the card live via pay-per-view.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.