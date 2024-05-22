“I want to complete my training first” – Tawanchai has a message for fans who come to him for pictures

Reigning and undisputed ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is one of the biggest stars in the world of martial arts, so it's only natural that throngs of rabid fans gravitate towards him on a daily basis asking for pictures.

But don't ever make the mistake of disrupting Tawanchai's flow when he's deep in training. The 25-year-old Thai phenom says he prefers staying in the zone when he's at work, so best not to interrupt his training.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym product told ONE Championship:

"I feel like what my fans like is my work. When they come to me and ask for a selfie or something, I'll let them take pictures until they are satisfied. I don't feel uncomfortable. Except when I'm training or running. I'll ask them to wait for me for a moment because I want to complete my training first."

Tawanchai is one of the most disciplined fighters in the game, and it has resulted in him reaching the upper echelon of his sport as its reigning featherweight king.

Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai gold against Thai rival 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut in the main event of ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th, U.S. primetime, on Amazon Prime Video.

Tawanchai wants to follow in footsteps of Thai greats Saenchai, Buakaw, and Rodtang: "I can reach the same level"

Tawanchai is still very young in his career, but the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion is already looking at standing among the greats in 'the art of eight limbs'.

The 25-year-old told ONE Championship:

"I would feel very honored if one day I can reach the same level and stand among the three of them. But I assure you that I will still be the same Tawanchai that everyone can easily reach, and I will work just as hard as before."