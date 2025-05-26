"I want to be doctor Rogan" - Joe Rogan floats striking offer to universities during candid moment on his $250 million podcast

In episode #2325 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast, Rogan jokingly floated an interesting offer to universities across the globe to make him an honorary doctor, and he’ll come speak at their institution.

The conversation started light-heartedly as Rogan and his guest Aaron Rodgers, discussed people with honorary doctorates mentioning figures like Dr. Jill Biden and even comedian Bill Cosby, who were often referred to with the title “Doctor” due to their honorary degrees.

Rogan said:

“I’m just putting this out there, 'I’ll speak at a university if you give me an honorary [doctorate].' I want to be Dr. Rogan. I wonder if she [Jill Biden] did it just to be called doctor. Like, 'This is going to look good with that name when Joe [Biden] is the president.'"

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (2:05:58):

Rogan's comments sparked curiosity about what it means to hold an honorary doctorate degree, especially for the 57-year-old, whose podcast was reportedly sold for around $250 million.

Joe Rogan calls out American media for ignoring nation’s growing health crisis

In a recent episode of JRE, Joe Rogan sat down with stand-up comedian and political commentator Dave Smith to discuss a concerning issue. It was the growing health problems in America that, according to Rogan, are being largely overlooked by mainstream media.

Rogan pointed out that instead of focusing on real issues like public health, the media is more interested in stories that stir controversy because that's what drives profit. Rogan said:

“Well, it's also radical change and radical change causes controversy, and controversy is what they sell right? So the media is going to sell that and they're going to sell it on the angle of this is creating all sorts of problems,”

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (13:42):

