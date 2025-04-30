  • home icon
  • “I want to end it” - Nong-O says he’ll only be satisfied if he knocks out Kongthoranee in ONE Fight Night 31 rematch

By Ted Razon
Modified Apr 30, 2025 12:06 GMT
Nong-O (L) and Kongthoranee (R) | Image by ONE Championship
Getting his hand raised at ONE Fight Night 31 simply won't be enough for the redemption-seeking Nong-O Hama. The former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion wants to take matters into his own hands and beat his tormentor Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in the most decisive way possible —with a chilling knockout.

It's revenge or repeat in the main event of ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video on May 2, inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Losing to Kongthoranee via a razor-thin split decision margin last February has left a bitter taste in Nong-O's mouth. While some fans and pundits alike believe he did enough to get the win, the 38-year-old is not a fan of moral victories.

With a chance to right that wrong, Nong-O is going for the kill to leave no questions unanswered. He told ONE Championship Thailand:

"I always look for a knockout, especially because of the results of the last fight. I want a knockout in this fight. If there’s a chance to end this fight, I want to end it. I want to win by knocking him out."
Nong-O certainly possesses the power to separate foes from their consciousness, as we've seen time and time again over the course of his decorated career.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Nong-O shares his straightforward game plan for Kongthoranee rematch

Nong-O isn't the type to make the same mistakes twice. The 38-year-old former champion admits he was too timid against Kongthoranee and allowed his younger compatriot to get too comfortable with his signature counterstriking.

This time, however, Nong-O will keep it simple and play to his strengths to defeat the third-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender.

The Evolve MMA representative told ONE:

"To fight with him, I have to focus on heavy blows and defending myself well. Don't trade with him. If I block well enough, he can't do anything to me."

ONE Fight Night 31 will air live in US Primetime free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Krishna Venki
