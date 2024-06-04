"I want him to f***ing come at me like a missile" - Mikey Musumeci wants Gabriel Sousa to hold nothing back at ONE 167

Mikey Musumeci doesn't need any more fuel to fill the fire in his belly as he gets battle-ready for his next mission on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has powered his way past each assignment under the ONE banner with relative ease thus far.

But in Gabriel Sousa, the American grappling wizard not only faces one of his toughest tests yet but a name that has already submitted him in the past.

Trending

With all eyes on implementing the perfect strategy to level the score and walk away with the win, 'Darth Rigatoni' has gone all out in search of perfection before they run it back at ONE 167 in U.S. primetime this Friday, June 7.

In fact, the Evolve MMA superstar does not want Sousa to hold anything back when they lock horns inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship:

"I don't want him to f***ing stay back. I want him to f***ing come at me like a missile. Let him have his power. Let him have his strength."

Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the entire card live and for free.

Gabriel Sousa stacks praise on Mikey Musumeci

Gabriel Sousa remains fired up to open his promotional account with a bang, and there's no better plot than a win over his old rival and a reigning ONE world champion.

Despite the confidence, the debuting Brazilian knows he'll be up against a tough test when he collides with Musumeci in their bantamweight submission grappling duel inside the Thai capital city.

Before they run it back, Sousa had nothing but praise for Mikey Musumeci's all-around canvas game. He told ONE:

"Mikey is an exceptional athlete! He is really bada*s. He has an out-of-this-world guard game. He attacks the back very well, attacks footlocks, attacks heel hooks, and kneebars very well. He is one of the best athletes in the world."