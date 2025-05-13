“I want to get things right” - Johan Ghazali won’t stop until he avenges loss to fellow rising star Johan Estupinan

Malaysian-American striking star Johan Ghazali admits that losing to Johan Estupinan has left a bitter taste in his mouth. While 'Jojo' took the defeat as a man and acknowledged 'Panda Kick' was the better fighter in their ONE 170 showdown last January, he made a promise to himself to get that win back one day.

The 18-year-old fan-favorite will look to bounce back on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32, where he'll duke it out with Diego Paez in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai battle at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In a Combat Sports Today interview, Ghazali was asked about his plans after his slugfest with his Colombian-American opponent.

While the Rentap MuayThai and Superbon Training Camp representative wants the smoke against the top fighters in the weight class, he wants to settle a grudge with Esupinan first.

He said:

"There are a bunch. My division is stacked, honestly, but as of now, after Diego Paez, I want to rematch...I want to rematch with the guy from my last fight because right now he's the number five ranked. So, I want to get things right."

To be fair, Johan Ghazali had his moments against the electric Estupinan, but that fight proved he still had things to improve on, particularly his striking defense.

Watch the full interview:

Johan Ghazali itching to redeem himself at ONE Fight Night 32

Johan Ghazali understands that professional fighters are only as good as their last fight. It certainly doesn't sit well for 'Jojo' that he didn't get his hand raised in his first fight of 2025.

Now, the 18-year-old phenom will look to vent his ire on Paez and return to the winning column at ONE Fight Night 32.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, he said:

"I'm just ready to fight. I've been training, I've been waiting for a fight for quite a while now. And yes, I'm ready."

ONE Fight Night 32 will air live in US Primetime. This event is free for those with an active Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada

