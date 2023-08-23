“I want it to happen” - Demetrious Johnson promises to manhandle big man Bradley Martyn

Demetrious Johnson is determined to show Bradley Martyn that there are fights he should’ve never even thought of.

The massive bodybuilder recently called out the reigning ONE flyweight world champion, and Johnson wants to show Martyn that he’s getting into a fight that he has no chance of winning.

Johnson told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour what he plans to do to Martyn once they finally square up.

The American mixed martial arts legend said:

“If it was an MMA fight, I’m f*cking your liver up. I hope you spear tackle me because then you just crossed all the distance. You’re in my clinch. You’re in my elbows. You’re in my grappling realm. Like you see Shane pick up Francis Ngannou right? He's 293, right? Okay, I'm a f*cking man. And I weigh 150 pounds.”

He added:

“You can be 260, I can still pick you up because I know how to get underneath my weight and hips and lift him up. So, what turned from something that was supposed to be fun blowing out of proportion. So, let's see what happens. I know it's going to happen. I want it to happen. It's just finding the right way to navigate it and yeah.”

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Martyn had the idea of taking Johnson on during a conversation with Brendan Schaub.

Being a former fighter, Schaub immediately told Martyn that fighting one of the greatest to ever do it is just an invitation to getting beat. Nevertheless, Martyn was adamant that his sheer size alone would be enough for him to fight Johnson.

Johnson, who once defended the UFC flyweight world title a record 11 straight times, has since gone on record that he wants to face Martyn and put the nonsense to bed.

Watch Johnson's entire interview below: