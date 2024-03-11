“I want to make more history” - Triple-MMA champ Anatoly Malykhin says boxing transition is possible

Three-division ONE champion Anatoly Malykhin plans to add more gold to his stacked collection.

The reigning ONE middleweight, light heavyweight, and heavyweight MMA world champ revealed he plans to jump into boxing and possibly get a world title or two in the 'Sweet Science'.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Malykhin said his next goal is to jump into boxing and become arguably the greatest combat sports athlete on the planet.

Anatoly Malykhin said:

“I want to make more history,” said Anatoly Malykhin. “My next big goal is to get a big win in boxing.”

Malykhin is one of the most terrifying punchers in MMA history, with all six of his ONE Championship wins coming by way of knockout.

The Russian superstar is a perfect 14-0 in his overall career and has an absurd 100 percent finish rate. It’s his unstoppable run in ONE Championship, however, that has made him such a menacing fighter.

Malykhin took out the souls of Alexandre Machado, Amir Aliakbari, Kirill Grishenko, Arjan Bhullar, and Reinier de Ridder.

Islam Makhachev declares Anatoly Malykhin is in a league of his own

Reigning as the world champion in three separate divisions was practically unheard of in the past until Anatoly Malykhin achieved the feat earlier this month.

Malykhin already held the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles when he challenged Reinier de Ridder for the middleweight MMA throne at ONE 166 in Qatar.

While de Ridder had his moments in the match, including a surprising knockdown, Malykhin was far too powerful for the Dutch superstar and ultimately claimed the third-round knockout win.

Malykhin’s historic win made him arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter in the entire sport, and UFC superstar Islam Makhachev could argue for that.

Makhachev is the reigning UFC lightweight world champion, and he proclaimed that Malykhin is hands down the scariest fighter in the world.

In an Instagram Story, Makhachev wrote:

“Most dangerous guy on the planet.”

Malykhin’s historic world title win over de Ridder and the entire ONE 166 card is available on free replay to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.