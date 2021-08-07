"I want a pic with him so bad" - Sean O'Malley wishes to get a picture with Conor McGregor

Many in the MMA community believe that Sean O’Malley will become a huge PPV attraction for the UFC in the next few years, akin to the likes of Conor McGregor.

O’Malley himself is seemingly a fan of McGregor. During an episode of The BrO’Malley Show on YouTube, the 26-year-old revealed that he would like to get a picture with the Irishman:

“Me and Conor still haven’t got a pic. I’d seen him at the club, and we’re like, probably from me to the door”, O’Malley said, pointing at the door. ‘Suga’ continued, “What is that, like, 20 feet? We’ll say 20 feet. And he had a lot of security around him and a lot of people around him. So, I couldn’t get up there. But I stood there, and I think I just had a – I always do it – Every time I’m ending up getting drunk, I just carry around a bottle of vodka; a giant f**king bottle.”

“I think I had the bottle down like this, and he went like…”, O’Malley gestured that while he had a bottle of vodka in his hands and acknowledged Conor McGregor, the Irishman responded with a martial arts gesture of respect – the “Palm hold fist” salute.

O’Malley added, “So, I think we kind of had a moment. It was cool. I want a pic with him so bad, dude. Up in the club, right? There would’ve been such a dope picture. God! Conor, if you’re watching The BrO’Malley Show, could you get me a, could we get a pic or something?”

Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor are both in pursuit of UFC gold

Conor McGregor (left); Dustin Poirier (right)

Sean O’Malley’s most recent fight was a third-round TKO win over Kris Moutinho in a bantamweight bout at UFC 264 in July 2021. ‘Suga’ is on a quest to win the UFC bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Conor McGregor faced Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout that headlined UFC 264. 'Mystic Mac' lost the fight via first-round TKO due to a leg injury he suffered towards the end of the round.

Conor McGregor is currently recovering from his injury. He has vowed to beat Poirier and capture a UFC world title. The 33-year-old is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

