"I want to relax" - Masaaki Noiri admits he's not even thinking about Superbon right now

After the gruelling preparation and match against Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 last March 23, which went down inside the packed Saitama Super Arena in Japan, Masaaki Noiri wants to have ample time to recover and relax.

Although he got the third-round TKO finish against Tawanchai and captured the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title, Noiri insisted that he is not thinking about his inevitable world title unification battle with current ONE featherweight kickboxing king Superbon.

But the former K-1 champion said that he will prepare accordingly once the massive championship battle is set, as he told My Navi News in an interview:

"I don't really want to think about it right now. I know that fight will come, but for now I want to relax. But whatever that comes along, when the venue and the opponent is confirmed, I'll be prepared to fight again."

Watch Masaaki Noiri's interview here:

This latest triumph against the reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has improved his record under the world's largest martial arts organization to 2-2.

Masaaki Noiri said that he has been receiving love from all over the world since that major win over Tawanchai

During the same interview with My Navi News, the 31-year-old Japanese superstar revealed that he has been receiving love and positive messages from all over the world ever since beating Tawanchai at ONE 172.

Masaaki Noiri admitted that he wasn't able to read them all, but is happy to take them all, which made him realize that he was on the global stage, as he explained:

"And the messages I have been getting are in languages other than Japanese, mainly English. And because I don't speak English, I can't read it. But yeah, getting messages in other languages, it really makes me realize that the stage I'm fighting on is truly a global stage."

Fans can rewatch all the action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang via watch.onefc.com.

