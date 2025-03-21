"I want my revenge" - Nabil Anane doing all he can to pull one back versus Superlek at ONE 172 in Japan

Reigning ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane got his wish to finally meet his former tormentor Superlek Kiatmoo9, as they are scheduled for a championship rematch on March 23 as part of the exciting ONE 172 card inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

During his pre-fight interview with Fightlore, Anane reiterated his desire to avenge his loss to Superlek and become the undisputed king of the weight class, as he proclaimed:

"I want my revenge and I got it. And now, I want the victory. My preparation is for Superlek, for the world title in ONE Championship. I want the win."

Watch Nabil Anane's full interview here:

The Thai-Algerian phenom went on a six-fight win streak following that first-round knockout defeat at the hands of 'The Kicking Machine' during his promotional debut in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22.

Anane is coming off a first-round TKO victory over Nico Carrillo last January to officially punch his ticket for this rerun with the two-division and two-sport world champion.

Nabil Anane thanks Superlek for giving him an early reality check on his professional career

Anane has no regrets about his loss to Superlek almost two years ago because according to him, it allowed him to improve his skills and made him a better fighter overall.

The 20-year-old said that he was grateful for it, as he told Fightlore in a recent interview:

"It's good that I've learned that early. So when you learn something early, you can overcome it quicker than if you learn it later on. If I didn't have the lesson, maybe I wouldn't have what I have today. That was a great lesson."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPv card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

