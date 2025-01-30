“I want to serve as an inspiration” - Denice Zamboanga hopes her history-making triumph opens more doors for women’s MMA in the Philippines

Newly crowned ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world champion 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines has finally realized her dream of becoming a world champion.

In fact, the 26-year-old Quezon City resident made history as the first Filipina MMA fighter ever to win a world title in a major global MMA organization.

Zamboanga took home the gold with a second-round TKO victory over the Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 earlier this month.

But more important than securing the belt around her waist, Zamboanga says she is glad to serve as an inspiration to the next generation of athletes who want to follow in her footsteps.

Speaking to ABS-CBN in a recent interview, Zamboanga said:

"Actually, I think it wil [make a difference]l. I’m the first Filipina to become an MMA world champion in our country. I want to serve as an inspiration for our fellow Filipinas to train in mixed martial arts."

ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs. Abdullaev on Prime Video was broadcast live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, January 11. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of that event absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video.

Denice Zamboanga thanks loyal fans for sticking by her side: "I’m so grateful"

It was an emotional moment as 'The Menace' Denice Zamboanga hoisted the 26 pounds of gold over her shoulders after she won the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title.

The 26-year-old couldn't help but break down in tears. Afterward, she thanked her loyal fans and supporters for sticking with her through thick and thin.

Zamboanga told ONE Championship:

"I’m so grateful that a lot of Filipino supporters are supporting my career since I started here in ONE Championship. I want to thank them for keeping on supporting me (through) my ups and downs. They know my hard work. Thank you so much to all Filipino fans who keep on supporting me throughout my career."

