"I want UFOs to exist” - Elon Musk disputes existence of secret propulsion systems during latest appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast 

Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently made an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast. The pair talked in depth about various things from Donald Trump to Musk running X.

During the podcast, Musk dismissed the idea that secret propulsion systems linked to UFO sightings are possessed by any government or private company. The 53-year-old argued that during his long career in technology and as the CEO of SpaceX, he has never seen any extraterrestrial technology.

Meanwhile, Rogan has been a lifelong enthusiast of UFOs and gets amazed by their sightings. However, Musk asserted that any superior propulsion system would be impossible to hide in today's world.

Speaking on the podcast, Musk said:

"You know my company SpaceX is has the most advanced rocket technology in the world. I think I'd know, right and to the best of my knowledge there is not any magic there there's not like some super advanced propulsion technology, there's nothing even that I'm aware of that works in theory."

He added:

"I have security clearance, I have top top secret that there is. I have equivalent of like an all access pass from a security clearance standpoint so I don't think they're hiding it from me. Like do I want UFOs to exist yes I want UFOs to exist because that would be really interesting, it would be cool, it's a more boring world where UFOs don't exist or like advanced propulsion stuff doesn't exist, but I’ve seen nothing yet."

Check out Elon Musk's comments below (1:33:09):

Elon Musk revealed NGO corruption on Joe Rogan Experience podcast

During the aforementioned podcast, Elon Musk revealed to Joe Rogan of some of his findings while working in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk claimed that the battle of DOGE was against bureaucracy.

The Tesla CEO added that NGOs functioned as a medium for laundering billions of dollars without a trace. He said:

"You [can take] a $10 million donation to create a nonprofit and leverage that into a billion-dollar NGO... The government continues to fund it every year, and it’ll have a nice-sounding name like the Institute for Peace. But really, it’s a graft machine.” (15:32 onwards in the aforementioned video)

