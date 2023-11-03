"I wanted to show him what a cool car I had" - Oleksandr Usyk breaks down while sharing tragic story about his late father

Oleksandr Usyk broke down in tears while sharing a sorrowful story about his late father.

During a recent interview with TNT Sports, the Ukrainian mentioned that he had his father in mind while attending the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou fight last week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

"When I was standing among these superstars - I spoke to Lennox Lewis, Mike Tyson, all these stars - I was thinking about my dad and I thanked him. I knew he was watching down on me," Usyk said.

Oleksandr Usyk became emotional as he discussed his father's passing shortly after winning Olympic gold for Ukraine at the 2012 London Olympics. He added:

"When I arrived he was already lying in the coffin. I handed him the medal, put it in his dead hand and then left the room. I was on my way back from London and I was already in Ukraine. Three more days and I would have been leaving but I was waiting for a supercar to arrive. I wanted to bring it with me and show him what a cool car I had. My mom called me at 3 AM and told me the news."

Oleksandr Usyk is gearing up to face Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fight is tentatively scheduled for either December 23 or a date January 2024.

The highly-anticipated bout is poised to decide the first undisputed heavyweight champion in the four-belt era. The 35-year-old Brit holds the WBC heavyweight title, while 'The Cat' has the WBA, WBO, and IBF championships.

It also marks a momentous event that ends a drought of over 20 years since the last undisputed heavyweight champion was crowned. In 1999, Lennox Lewis achieved this feat by successfully defending the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles against Evander Holyfield.

Fans touched by Oleksandr Usyk's tearful story about his late father

Fans responded to Oleksandr Usyk's emotional account of his late father with a range of heartfelt reactions.

