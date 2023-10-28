"I have watched you a lot" - Tyson Fury fanboys in sit-down with Cristiano Ronaldo as he explains why he doesn't go to stadiums

Tyson Fury and Cristiano Ronaldo recently sat down for a chat ahead of the WBC heavyweight champion's upcoming boxing match against Francis Ngannou in Riyadh this weekend. During their conversation, 'The Gypsy King' labeled the legendary footballer as the "greatest" and explained why he avoids stadiums.

Fury and Ronaldo share a common connection to the city of Manchester, England. While the heavyweight pugilist was born there, 'CR7' was the most expensive teenager signed by English football giants Manchester United in 2003. Ronaldo tasted global spotlight after emerging as a breakout star at United, winning nine major trophies over a period of four years before securing a transfer to Real Madrid.

Since Tyson Fury is a hardcore fan of Manchester United and has been known to attend the club's games at the Old Trafford stadium in the past, it's unsurprising that the Manchester native is a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Expand Tweet

During their recent interaction in Riyadh, Tyson Fury expressed his respect for Cristiano Ronaldo's achievements and said:

"Cristiano, you are the greatest footballer that's ever lived, and I mean that. I’m a big fan, I watched you at United the first time and the second time. All of the Real Madrid games."

He then explained why he rarely went to watch football matches in stadiums and said:

"I come to the stadium, but I get very much tortured when I go there. It's just like... It's very difficult for me."

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Tyson Fury declaring Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest of all time during their recent interaction

Tyson Fury recently sent football fans into a frenzy after declaring Cristiano Ronaldo the "greatest" footballer ever to live.

Considering that 'CR7' is widely known to be one of two footballing GOATs of our generation, with Lionel Messi being his only rival, it's no surprise that Fury's endorsement went a long way in appeasing the Portuguese international's fans.

After @totalcristiano posted the above-mentioned video on X, football fans wasted no time in flocking to the post's comments section to express their opinions. One fan called Tyson Fury the greatest boxer today and wrote:

"Greatest boxer of our generation with the greatest athlete/Footballer."

Another fan wrote:

"The greatest heavyweight of our generation and the greatest footballer of all time."

One user wrote:

"Biggest name in sports, and it isn't close. Got athletes from different disciplines giving him love."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @totalcristiano on X