“I went back and became a young boy again” - Nabil Anane still on cloud nine after emphatic title-winning KO over Nico Carrillo

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Jan 28, 2025 07:06 GMT
Newly crowned ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane of Algeria and Thailand is a prospect no longer.

The freakish six-foot-four-inch tall 20-year-old from Bangkok captured his first piece of history by winning the coveted golden strap last weekend at ONE 170, where he defeated no.2-ranked contender 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo via first-round knockout.

It was no doubt a shocking performance from the youngster, and he says it was a childhood dream come true.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 170 press conference backstage, Anane shared the emotions he felt in the world title-winning moment.

He said:

"At first, I was very, very excited, and I haven't felt this excited since I was a very young boy. And I feel like I went back and became a young boy again for this fight. But whatever happens, I know that I have to dedicate a hundred percent to this fight."

ONE 170 was broadcast live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, January 24. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand for free on watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane says he won't let success get to his head: "I will stay humble"

One of the biggest reasons for Nabil Anane's success is that he has stayed humble, despite tearing through the opposition in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The 20-year-old vows to stay level-headed moving forward, even now as a world champion.

Anane said:

"There are many people behind me. There are many coaches. My parents are always teaching me how to behave myself and all the teaching that they've been giving me, I'm sure that I will stay humble and I will stay in my lane. I will keep practicing, keep working hard after I earn all this money and fame."

