“I went back to the drawing board” - Jaosuayai credits his family’s support for his continued rise in combat sports

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has had a lot of success in his career of late. He credits it to the support he has gotten from his family, particularly when he had his struggles early on in his journey.
The 23-year-old rising Thai star shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, in line with his return to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video.
Jaosuayai highlighted that the constant reassurance that the people around him got his back every time he goes through a rough patch has instilled the confidence in him to carry on, saying:
“I got through that difficult time because of my family. My dad told me I might have failed this time, but why not try again? I had to overcome this obstacle and just needed to be more determined.”
He went to say:
“So, I went back to the drawing board, started to strategize and prepare myself before fights. I improved and eventually got through it.”
Jaosuayia seeks to maintain the solid form he has been showcasing at ONE Fight Night 32, where he will battle Nakrob Fairtex in an all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai battle. He is out to make it five straight victories in just a little over a year.
ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Jaosuayai points to ONE's Friday Fights series for his enhanced popularity
Rising Thai star Jaosuayai attributes his enhanced popularity to the success he has had since he started competing in ONE Championship's Friday Fights series.
The Team Sor Dechapan affiliate started competing in the weekly show held at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2023 and has won seven of nine matches.
The success he has had in it garnered him added following, which he spoke fondly of in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:
“I’m happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they’ll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them.”
Jaosuayai's success at ONE Friday Fights series also earned him a six-figure contract from the 'Home of Martial Arts' and a spot in the promotion's main roster. He is set to make his United States primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32.