“I went back to the drawing board” - Jaosuayai credits his family’s support for his continued rise in combat sports

Jaosuayai Mor Krungthepthonburi has had a lot of success in his career of late. He credits it to the support he has gotten from his family, particularly when he had his struggles early on in his journey.

Ad

The 23-year-old rising Thai star shared this in an interview with ONE Championship, in line with his return to action on June 6 at ONE Fight Night 32: Rodrigues vs. Cohen on Prime Video.

Jaosuayai highlighted that the constant reassurance that the people around him got his back every time he goes through a rough patch has instilled the confidence in him to carry on, saying:

“I got through that difficult time because of my family. My dad told me I might have failed this time, but why not try again? I had to overcome this obstacle and just needed to be more determined.”

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He went to say:

“So, I went back to the drawing board, started to strategize and prepare myself before fights. I improved and eventually got through it.”

Ad

Jaosuayia seeks to maintain the solid form he has been showcasing at ONE Fight Night 32, where he will battle Nakrob Fairtex in an all-Thai flyweight Muay Thai battle. He is out to make it five straight victories in just a little over a year.

ONE Fight Night 32 will emanate from the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Ad

Jaosuayai points to ONE's Friday Fights series for his enhanced popularity

Rising Thai star Jaosuayai attributes his enhanced popularity to the success he has had since he started competing in ONE Championship's Friday Fights series.

The Team Sor Dechapan affiliate started competing in the weekly show held at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in June 2023 and has won seven of nine matches.

Ad

The success he has had in it garnered him added following, which he spoke fondly of in an interview with ONE Championship, saying:

“I’m happy that more fans follow me and that more people know about me. Sometimes I get comments from fans, and if they see me near the gym, they’ll greet me and ask for a selfie. It makes me want to do my best for them.”

Ad

Jaosuayai's success at ONE Friday Fights series also earned him a six-figure contract from the 'Home of Martial Arts' and a spot in the promotion's main roster. He is set to make his United States primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 32.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.