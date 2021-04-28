"I will beat him and maybe a part of him knows that" - Jake Paul responds to Daniel Cormier's challenge to an MMA fight

In the aftermath of Daniel Cormier challenging Jake Paul to an MMA fight, The Problem has now responded to the former UFC heavyweight champion. Paul wasn't surprised that Cormier challenged him to a fight under the MMA ruleset, something that Paul hasn't trained in before.

During his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Jake Paul responded to DC's callout by stating he wasn't surprised that Cormier challenged him to an MMA fight, considering The Problem Child doesn't have any experience fighting inside the octagon.

Paul further highlighted the disparity in skill level between himself and Cormier by emphasizing that DC has trained in boxing, striking, standup and has shared the octagon with the likes of Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones.

Jake Paul further added that he does not belong to an MMA background and is only well-rounded in boxing.

"Of course he's gonna challenge me to a MMA fight, of course," Paul said. "But I find it funny because he's challenging me to something that I've never trained and he's trained boxing and striking and standup, and has been in there with Stipe, Jon Jones. I mean, he lost those fights but he's been in there with the best of the best in striking. Why not box? Oh, you want to go against me in something that I've never trained in before? Of course. That's like me finding someone off the streets, literally who has never boxed a day in there lives and be like, 'Alright, come in here, I'm gonna challenge him.'"

Jake Paul noted that a boxing match between him and Cormier would generate more money than an MMA bout between the two. Paul even claimed he never said he would beat DC in Mixed Martial Arts but is confident about his chances in a potential boxing bout against Cormier. The Problem Child continued:

"Of course, of course he's gonna duck the boxing offer. And by the way, there's way more money in boxing, so we will make more money in a boxing match. And, again, I'm a boxer, I never said that I will beat Daniel Cormier in a MMA fight. If he comes and boxes me, I will beat him and maybe a part of him knows that. Which is funny, why wouldn't he accept that offer? If we fought that will be the most amount of money that he will ever make in any of his fights by far."

Could Jake Paul and Daniel Cormier end up facing each other?

Jake Paul seems determined to fight Daniel Cormier under the boxing ruleset and by the looks of it, the former isn't willing to do an MMA bout. However, Cormier has claimed that he isn't aiming to chase a payday in boxing. Hence, a fight between the pair seems unlikely.