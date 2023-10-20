"I will choose how to finish him" - Umar Nurmagomedov dismisses Sean O'Malley as a threat as he eyes UFC bantamweight title

Umar Nurmagomedov disregarded Sean O'Malley as a significant threat on his journey to securing the UFC bantamweight title.

'Sugar' secured a second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight championship at UFC 292 exactly two months ago, an outstanding finish that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus.

As of now, O'Malley's future plans are undisclosed. However, the newly crowned 135 lbs. champion has publicly expressed his desire to face Marlon Vera as a potential opponent in his next match.

However, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov's cousin is considering a potential bout with O'Malley down the line. During the UFC's 30th-anniversary Q&A, Umar Nurmagomedov emphasized that he does not consider Sean O'Malley as a formidable adversary if they were to cross paths:

"I think I can strike with him, fight how ever I want. I think I will choose how to finish him... Take him down, choke, or submit, maul him there."

The 27-year-old from Dagestan was also asked about his perception of a more challenging opponent between 'Funk Master' and O'Malley, to which he responded:

"I don't know, I really don't know. If I choose between them, Sterling, I think is more dangerous in wrestling and grappling. If he takes your back, it's going to be very difficult for you to go out, and Sean O'Malley is really good at striking. But I don't think they make trouble, both of them."

Aljamain Sterling believes Marlon Vera will defeat Sean O'Malley in a rematch

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has a strong conviction that Marlon Vera will replicate his previous victory against Sean O'Malley in a potential championship bout. Vera handed O'Malley his sole UFC career defeat at UFC 252, and rumors are swirling that a rematch between 'Sugar' and Vera may be in the cards for UFC 297 next year.

Sterling shared his predictions on his YouTube channel, foreseeing an upset if 'Chito' is officially announced as O'Malley's first title defense:

"There is a good chance that ‘Chito’ can actually beat O’Malley. And I know people are saying this is an easy win, but this is how deep the division is. I’m saying right now I’m predicting an upset. I’m predicting an upset that ‘Chito’ is going to beat Sean again. O’Malley is not a knockout artist. He hasn’t knocked out Petr Yan. They’re going to say, ‘Oh, he knocked you out.’ Guys, he did not. Come on, let’s be real. I ran into the shot the same way I did with Marlon Moraes."

