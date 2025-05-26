“I will definitely win the ONE belt” - Yuki Yoza eyes world title glory after dominant ONE debut against Elbrus Osmanov in Bangkok

After establishing his foothold on the global stage, Yuki Yoza now looks to climb the treacherous path towards the coveted ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title. Yoza had a stellar debut when he dominated the previously undefeated Elbrus Osmanov in their bantamweight kickboxing showdown at ONE Friday Fights 109 this past week at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Ad

Taking to Instagram, Yoza detailed the atmosphere and the hype he felt when he stepped between ONE Championship's ropes for the first time in his career.

Ad

Trending

Yuki Yoza posted:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I won my debut match in ONE! Thank you so much for all the support from Japan🔥 The atmosphere in the venue, the cheers, the level of my opponent, everything was amazing. I will definitely win the ONE belt!"

Yoza was methodical in his ONE Championship debut and targeted multiple areas against Osmanov's defense throughout their three-round matchup.

Ad

The first round saw Yoza testing the range and battering the Russian brawler's legs and midsection with well-timed kicks and counter knees.

Yoza pushed the pace in the second round, as he resorted to using his body kicks to set up his boxing, which easily broke through Osmanov's high guard.

The former K-1 Kickboxing lightweight champion knew he had Osmanov measured in the third and resumed to unload terrifying kicks down the midsection in the third round.

Ad

Yoza never looked in danger throughout the fight, and his clinical display of offense earned him the comfortable unanimous decision win in his first fight in the big leagues.

Yuki Yoza eyes blockbuster showdown against Superlek Kiatmoo9

Yuki Yoza is determined to strike off the planet's best strikers off his list, and one such fighter he plans to face is ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Ad

In an interview with ONE Championship before his promotional debut, Yoza said Superlek is one of the fighters he respects the most and it would be an honor for him to square off against the Thai superstar.

He said:

"Superlek is a legend, and it would be an honor to face him. I'd fight him just to see whose leg breaks first."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.