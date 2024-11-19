“I will eat everything in sight” - Rodtang Jitmuangnon on how he celebrates after big victories

Former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon of Thailand may have lost his 26-pound golden belt on the scales at ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video, but the brash 27-year-old is looking to hit the buffet harder than he ever hit Jacob Smith.

Rodtang took care of business against his English rival, defeating Smith via unanimous decision after five solid rounds of action in their co-main event showdown a couple of weeks ago. After the fight, 'The Iron Man' couldn't wait to leave Lumpinee Stadium and go on a binge-eating spree with his family.

Addressing the media at the official ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video post-event press conference, Rodtang shared exactly what was on his mind after another epic performance.

Trending

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative said:

"Yes, after this fight, I want to take my family out for a vacation, and I will eat everything in sight."

Rodtang missed weight by half a pound, weighing in at 135.50, just a little above the flyweight Muay Thai limit. As a result, he was stripped of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, and only Smith was eligible to win the strap.

ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video took place live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand last Saturday, Nov. 9. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vows to take back Muay Thai gold: "I will definitely reclaim the throne"

'The Iron Man' Rodtang Jitmuangnon does not expect to be without his precious world title belt for long.

The 27-year-old lost the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales prior to ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug on Prime Video. He, however, fully expects to be in contention for the strap again very soon.

He told ONE Championship:

"I still feel disappointed that I couldn’t keep my championship belt, but I will keep looking forward. I will definitely reclaim the throne in the future."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback