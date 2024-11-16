“I will keep looking forward” - Rodtang still heartbroken after losing flyweight Muay Thai title outside the ring

Rodtang opened up about being disappointed in himself for losing the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

At ONE 169, Rodtang secured his thirteenth promotional Muay Thai win with a unanimous decision against Jacob Smith. The Thai megastar's emotions following his latest fight were mixed, as he showcased his world-class striking skills but lost his flyweight world title due to missing weight.

'The Iron Man' did an interview with ONE Championship Thailand following ONE 169 and had this to say about losing his world title:

“I still feel disappointed that I couldn’t keep my championship belt, but I will keep looking forward. I will definitely reclaim the throne in the future.”

Rodtang vs. Jacob Smith wasn't the only title-altering fight at ONE 169. In the main event, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane dethroned Anatoly Malykhin of his heavyweight MMA world title with a split decision win.

Earlier in the night, Jackie Buntan made history by claiming the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title with a unanimous decision win against Anissa Meksen. The full replay of ONE 169: Malykhin vs Reug Reug is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Rodtang focused on must-see kickboxing match against Takeru Segawa

Rodtang's weight mass at ONE 169 left a void in the flyweight Muay Thai world title. With that said, 'The Iron Man' might pursue a kickboxing super-fight fight before focusing on regaining his throne in "The Art of Eight Limbs."

Shortly after getting his hand raised, Rodtang was joined in the ONE 169 ring by Japanese kickboxing superstar Takeru Segawa. The world-class strikers were scheduled to fight in January before Rodtang pulled out due to an injury.

Rodtang has recently voiced his interest in fighting Takeru in the near future. Therefore, fans might not see him return to Muay Thai until he pursues greatness against the kickboxing legend.

In the meantime, ONE Championship might have to decide whether to schedule a different vacant flyweight Muay Thai title fight. Potential options for the matchup include but are not limited to, Superlek, Denis Puric, Nakrob Fairtex, Elias Mahmoudi, and Kongthoranee.

