“I will never go down from a body shot” - Masaaki Noiri explains why he can weather Tawanchai’s sniper-like precision

Veteran Japanese striker Masaaki Noiri expressed readiness for the onslaught that awaits him when he faces Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their title clash later this month. He said he will be holding on to the Bushido spirit embodied by samurai warriors heading into the fight.

The 31-year-old former K-1 champion will take on Tawanchai for the interim featherweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Noiri spoke about how he expects nothing but an all-out war against Tawanchai, but that he is prepared for whatever his opponent has to offer. He said:

“That’s why I’ve made up my mind that no matter what happens in the future, I will never go down from a body shot or a low kick. I think that kind of mindset is what connects to the spirit of Bushido."

Entering ONE 172, Masaaki Noiri is coming off a breakthrough victory in his last fight in January, where he knocked out Shakir Al-Tekreeti of Iraq. The win came after he opened his ONE Championship journey last year with back-to-back losses.

Tawanchai, the reigning featherweight Muay Thai world champion, for his part, will try to add another world title in his possession with his division's interim kickboxing belt.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri hopes for Japanese success at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri is one among a host of Japanese fighters seeing action at the marquee ONE 172 event later this month, and he wants the entire Japanese contingent to have a lot of success in front of their countrymen.

He expressed this during the press conference for the event, where he was joined by other homegrown fighters like Takeru Segawa, who is featured in the headlining contest.

Noiri said:

"I'm truly excited to face my toughest opponent yet on the incredible stage of ONE's Japan event. As this is a Japan event, I believe all of us Japanese fighters must win. Particularly, Takeru and I absolutely must secure victories. I want to win impressively before Takeru's fight and pass the baton to him on a high note. Please look forward to it."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang marks the second straight year that ONE Championship is holding a live on-ground event in Japan.

