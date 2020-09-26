Ritu Phogat: 'Will probably miss sister's wedding due to Singapore's lockdown'

Indian MMA Artist Ritu Phogat recently caught with Sportskeeda, where she discussed her relationship with her sisters. Mahavir Singh Phogat's four daughters - Gita Phogat, Babita Kumari, Sangita Phogat, and Ritu Phogat have made their careers in amateur wrestling. Ritu has now moved to Mixed Martial Arts, and has signed with Singapore's ONE Championship.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda's Facebook page, Ritu Phogat revealed that she missed a special 'chutney' that her mother made at home. She mentioned that she was the best cook among the four sisters, and her father would ask her to cook for the family whenever she came to India. Although Ritu Phogat clarified that even though her culinary skills were good, she could not match the taste of her mother's special chutney.

If there was no lockdown, I'd have visited India 3-4 times in the last few months: Ritu Phogat

I am so touched and thankful to be blessed by such awesome family and friends. Thank you for making this special ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lS2JAIef5k — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) September 6, 2020

Ritu Phogat had come to India in March, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her coach called her back to Singapore before a strict lockdown was enforced. Ritu has been in Singapore for the last six months, and because of the severe restrictions in the country, she might miss her sister's wedding.

When asked about her return date to India, Ritu Phogat replied:

"I have no plans to return to India at the moment because the Singapore government is very strict. There are not many flights available. Also, everyone will hopefully see me back in the ring next month. My sister's wedding is in November, but I don't know if I will attend the wedding. I will probably miss my sister's wedding. If there were no lockdown, no COVID, I'd have visited India 3-4 times in the last few months."

I am learning,I am evolving,I am growing,I am chasing my dream everyday but it wouldn't have been possible without my Teachers. My coaches, my parents,my colleagues, all are my teachers..because of you guys our dreams are possible.Happy Teachers Day to all my teachers #respectma pic.twitter.com/dBdICeirji — Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) September 5, 2020

Ritu Phogat has been a part of two MMA fights and won both of them. It remains to be seen if she can continue her winning streak in Mixed Martial Arts.