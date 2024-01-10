The road to becoming a full-time combat sports athlete differs from person to person, and the story of ONE interim featherweight MMA world champion Thanh Le is certainly one that deserves recognition.

Prior to him making the leap to combat sports and reaching the mountaintop, few fans would have known of his previous job - a managerial position with Verizon Wireless.

Despite the success he found there, Le would soon hear the call of combat sports and it was one that he could not turn down.

ONE Championship shared this little-known tidbit of the Vietnamese-American’s past life and asked the following spliced with a video of him training:

“Do you think it’s wise to quit your managerial job to be a fighter?”

A smash cut later to Le’s greatest performances inside the ONE circle, he would answer with just one statement:

“Yes.”

Shortly after posting the video, fans shared words of support for Le:

“Job definitely fueled his new career path”

“I won’t disagree with him if he’s my manager”

“Ha ha, that’s Bob from accounting!”

“Hit, don’t be hit”

“Good for you brother”

Thanh Le set for ONE featherweight MMA world title unification match

At 38 years old, few would ever think that Le would have another shot at becoming the undisputed king of the ONE featherweight MMA division after losing the gold to Tang Kai at ONE 160.

However, Le proved that he had a lot left in the tank as he submitted Ilya Freymanov via heel hook at ONE Fight Night 15 to claim the interim ONE featherweight MMA world championship.

Le and Tang would have a staredown after the event, and the former’s shot at redemption will now take place at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 at Lusail Sports Arena.