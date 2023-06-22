"I wonder how Floyd feels being beat by a woman for once" - When Ronda Rousey brutally put Floyd Mayweather down over domestic abuse allegations

There was time when Ronda Rousey was one of the biggest stars in sport, who would have legions of fans backing every word she said. Such was her star power, that she took pot-shots at arguably the greatest boxer of the modern era, Floyd Mayweather.

At the 2015 ESPY (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly) awards, 'Rowdy' alluded to Mayweather's history of alleged domestic abuse. Floyd Mayweather has won the ESPY awards six times in his career. Rousey ended up winning the 'Best Fighter' award in 2015, edging out the undefeated boxer.

Here's how Ronda Rousey dissed Floyd Mayweather:

"I can't help but really that, I wonder how Floyd feels being beat by a woman for once. I'd like to see you pretend not knowing who I am now."

That last line alluded to an interview Floyd Mayweather did in 2014, during which he didn't know who Ronda Rousey was. Thinking she was a man, he referred to her as 'he'.

"I [don't] even know who that is."

"Hold your head up" - Floyd Mayweather to Ronda Rousey following her brutal loss to Amanda Nunes

Ronda Rousey had an epic fall from grace when she faced Holly Holm at UFC 193 and lost via second-round head-kick KO. 'Rowdy' was undefeated in MMA up to that point, and was supremely confident that she would retire without a loss on her record.

After a one-year break, Rousey returned to the octagon to face the then-champion Amanda Nunes. From the get-go, 'The Lioness' rained a barrage of punches on Rousey, causing Herb Dean to stop the fight in the first round.

Floyd Mayweather, who had previously been trolled by Rousey regarding a sensitive subject, showed grace as he sent an uplifting message to Rousey.

Here's what he said:

"I want Ronda Rousey [to hear this] - hold your head up. Stay focused. Keep believing. A true champion can bounce back. You'll be okay. Everything will be okay."

Mayweather spoke about why Rousey probably lost to Nunes, with the following:

"I think that her losing had a lot to do with time off [from competing after losing to Holm]. She [probably] should have competed against another female MMA fighter that wasn't as active as the female that she faced."

