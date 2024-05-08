"I was wrestling since childhood" - KO artist Akbar Abdullaev says fans shouldn't be surprised he outgrappled Halil Amir

Undefeated Kyrgyz sensation and rising ONE Championship featherweight Akbar Abdullaev retained his perfect professional mixed martial arts record last weekend, scoring another massive knockout to add to his growing resume. But it was his underrated wrestling that impressed fans and observers the most.

Speaking in his official post-fight interview backstage, Abdullaev talked about how good his wrestling has been.

The 26-year-old said:

"When it comes to my wrestling, many people say they were surprised. But you guys need to understand, since childhood I was wrestling. If you Google Kyrgyzstan, we have one of the best teams and folk wrestling, Greco-Roman wrestling. We have one of the best teams in the world, you know. Like wrestling is pretty big in Kyrgyzstan. And I was wrestling since childhood."

Abdullaev faced previously unbeaten Turkish fighter 'No Mercy' Halil Amir in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, May 4th.

After an intense and highly technical grappling skirmish in the first round, Abdullaev scored an emphatic knockout victory care of a left straight off the break that separated Amir from his senses.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand, absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Undefeated Akbar Abdullaev thankful for victory at ONE Fight Night 22: "Everything went well"

In a big fight against 'No Mercy' Halil Amir, unbeaten Akbar Abdullaev says he was thankful that his cards played out the way he expected.

He told ONE Championship veteran broadcast analyst Mitch 'The Dragon' Chilson in the ring after his fight:

"First of all, I just want to say thanks to God. I was praying before the fight, and everything went well. Thanks to all my people, thanks to my country."