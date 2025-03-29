Ian Garry drops training picture with Ilia Topuria, fans react: "Cheating on Do Bronx"

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry's recently released training pictures have sparked outrage among fans. The Irishman was witnessed posing alongside newly turned lightweight contender Ilia Topuria, which had fans pointing out his supposed betrayal on social media.

Garry is known to be good friends with lightweight fighter Charles Oliveira. Both fighters often appear cordial on several occasions. However, with the latest picture, fans believe that the 27-year-old has betrayed his Brazilian companion.

Since Topuria vacated his featherweight belt and moved to the 155-pound division, a fight between him and 'Do Bronx' could potentially materialize.

Check out Ian Garry's training picture with Ilia Topuria below (via @DovySimuMMA on X):

Fans were quick to troll 'The Future' for supposedly betraying the former lightweight champion, with one writing:

"Can only mean one thing, right? Ian is cheating Do Bronx?

Others wrote:

"shame on Ian, he should back Do Bronx."

"The two best grapplers in the UFC."

"Good for Ian."

"We got spy's in both camps, we are elite."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans react to Ian Garry posing alongside Ilia Topuria [Screenshot courtesy: @DovySimuMMA on X]

Ilia Topuria believes Islam Makhachev is scared to fight him

After defending his featherweight belt against Max Holloway at UFC 308, Ilia Topuria vacated his title. He expressed his desire to move up to the lightweight division to get the 155-pound gold.

As per Topuria, he is targeting Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira as his potential opponent for the next fight. However, the 28-year-old believes the duo is afraid to face him in the octagon. During a recent media scrum, the 28-year-old said:

"All my training is focused on Islam or Charles, because I don't see any other opponents. Neither of them seems to dare [to fight me]. And then 'I don't want to fight him he is small,' and then I change weight classes. I'm not small, I'm in the weight class now. Then they say I haven't won enough. Well. those are symptoms of fear. We all know that, but it is normal. I'd be scared too."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (via @ChampRDS on X):

