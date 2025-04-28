Ian Garry’s backstage ritual before Carlos Prates UFC Kansas City clash offers an eye-opening glimpse into his mindset: "Energy is everything"

Ian Garry shared a backstage video ahead of his welterweight contest against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City last weekend. With a victory over the Brazilian, 'The Future' handed Prates' team, The Fighting Nerds, their first loss in the UFC after 19 straight wins.

The Irish fighter nullified Prates' weapons with perfect timing, superb distance management, and calculated aggression. Except for a KO scare late in the final round, Garry looked like he was having fun - smiling and moving lightly on his feet.

A lot of this could be credited to Ian Garry's fight preparation and mentality. 'The Future' posted a video of him and his team backstage just before the fight.

Garry captioned the post:

"Backstage BEFORE the fight… energy is everything"

Check out Ian Garry's post below:

Ian Garry's pre-fight ritual allowed him to be calm enough to assess things more clearly in the fight. It paid off near the end as he was able to keep his bearings while ufc-kansas-city-loss-ian-garry" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">Carlos Prates was on the verge of knocking him out.

Ian Garry reveals he's the official back-up fighter for the world title match at UFC 315

Ian Garry made a good comeback with a victory against Carlos Prates after suffering his first career loss against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310 last year. During his post-fight octagon interview with Paul Felder, 'The Future' pointed out that he took the Rakhmonov fight on relatively short notice - same with the Prates fight.

Garry said:

"Look, my entire goal in this game is to prove that I'm one of the most game fighters that's ever existed. I've got the fighting Irish in my blood, in my soul - it's my history. To all the Irish out there, I represent you every single time. And this is what's next for me: 21 days notice against Skavkat [Rakhmonov], 25 days notice against this man [Prates]. He's a beast.

He then revealed what's next for him:

"In two weeks time, I'm flying to Canada [UFC 315] I'm the official backup for the world title fight and I'm next in line for that world title!"

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (1:54):

