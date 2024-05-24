It appears as though a massive welterweight bout has been added to UFC 303 as Ian Garry is set to take on Michael 'Venom' Page. The event is scheduled to take place on June 29, so the bout must have been in the works for quite some time.

It came as a bit of a surprise, considering the Irishman has been involved in a back-and-forth with Colby Covington. He has recently turned his attention to 'MVP' after the Englishman shared his thoughts on possibly fighting him, which had fans speculating.

Dana White recently took to his social media to make a number of announcements regarding the event, which included a press conference in Dublin, Ireland. The UFC CEO made the announcement that Garry vs. 'MVP' has officially been added to the event. He said:

"We are also adding undefeated 14-0 welterweight Ian Garry. He is gonna be taking on the number-13 ranked Michael 'Venom' Page."

Check out Dana White's announcement regarding Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page beow:

Recent performances of Ian Garry and Michael 'Venom' Page

Ian Garry vs. Michael 'Venom' Page at UFC 303 is a very intriguing matchup for the welterweight division.

The Irishman is currently the No.7 ranked welterweight with an unbeaten 14-0 MMA record. Meanwhile, the Englishman is the No.13-ranked welterweight with a 22-2 MMA record.

Garry has continued to improve since making his UFC debut in 2021 and has earned wins over the likes of Daniel Rodriguez, Neil Magny and most recently Geoff Neal. 'The Future's split-decision win over Neal this past February put him in a great position as he could possibly be one fight away from a potential title shot should he defeat Page.

Page, on the other hand, made his promotional debut at UFC 299 this past March, where he earned a unanimous decision win over Kevin Holland. His striking ability and charisma was on full display, so Garry will need to be alert or could risk being on the receiving end of a highlight-reel 'MVP' knockout.

