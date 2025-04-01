  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ian Garry sparks speculation with cryptic three-word warning

Ian Garry sparks speculation with cryptic three-word warning

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Apr 01, 2025 20:35 GMT
UFC 310: Pantoja v Asakura - Source: Getty
Ian Garry is one of the rising contenders in the welterweight division [Image Courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry is currently training for his next fight. The Irishman posted a message on his social media that might hint at a fight being announced soon. He is one of the rising prospects in the welterweight division and has been exceptional since making his UFC debut.

Ad

The 27-year-old has been in the octagon with the likes of Geoff Neal, Michael Page, and most recently, Shavkat Rakhmonov. In a post on X, Garry used a three-word warning for his next opponent, that read:

"New KO incoming... #ufc #fightnews #alwaysready"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Future' debuted back in 2021 and has fought nine times in the famed octagon. In his last outing, Garry faced Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December last year. Both fighters entered the octagon with an undefeated record.

Garry had Rakhmonov in trouble in the final round, following a closely fought contest, and nearly got a submission win. Rakhmonov won the fight, but 'Future' received praise for an impressive performance.

Ian Garry expresses interest in a rematch against top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry recently expressed his interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov again after 'Nomad' handed him his first-ever loss. He was originally scheduled to face Joaquin Buckley, but Belal Muhammad pulled out from his title fight with Rakhmonov, leading 'Future' to step in as the replacement.

Ad

Posting a video on Instagram, Garry said he prioritized defense in the earlier rounds against Rakhmonov and believes he was just one takedown away from winning the fight:

"In my mind, I was a takedown away from winning that fight and I would love to run it back one day and to avenge that loss and I'm excited to because I believe [Rakhmonov] is going to hold the belt one day. We said it, we both knew we would cross paths one day and I said that week on fight week, I believe me and Shavkat are going to meet each other far more than once."
Ad

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी