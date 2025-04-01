Ian Garry sparks speculation with cryptic three-word warning

UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry is currently training for his next fight. The Irishman posted a message on his social media that might hint at a fight being announced soon. He is one of the rising prospects in the welterweight division and has been exceptional since making his UFC debut.

The 27-year-old has been in the octagon with the likes of Geoff Neal, Michael Page, and most recently, Shavkat Rakhmonov. In a post on X, Garry used a three-word warning for his next opponent, that read:

"New KO incoming... #ufc #fightnews #alwaysready"

'The Future' debuted back in 2021 and has fought nine times in the famed octagon. In his last outing, Garry faced Rakhmonov at UFC 310 in December last year. Both fighters entered the octagon with an undefeated record.

Garry had Rakhmonov in trouble in the final round, following a closely fought contest, and nearly got a submission win. Rakhmonov won the fight, but 'Future' received praise for an impressive performance.

Ian Garry expresses interest in a rematch against top contender Shavkat Rakhmonov

Ian Machado Garry recently expressed his interest in fighting Shavkat Rakhmonov again after 'Nomad' handed him his first-ever loss. He was originally scheduled to face Joaquin Buckley, but Belal Muhammad pulled out from his title fight with Rakhmonov, leading 'Future' to step in as the replacement.

Posting a video on Instagram, Garry said he prioritized defense in the earlier rounds against Rakhmonov and believes he was just one takedown away from winning the fight:

"In my mind, I was a takedown away from winning that fight and I would love to run it back one day and to avenge that loss and I'm excited to because I believe [Rakhmonov] is going to hold the belt one day. We said it, we both knew we would cross paths one day and I said that week on fight week, I believe me and Shavkat are going to meet each other far more than once."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below:

