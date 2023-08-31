Ian Garry zeroes in on Colby Covington as his dream UFC Dublin opponent

Rising welterweight star Ian Garry has spoken up about having a potential fight against Colby Covington at UFC Dublin.

After making his UFC debut back in 2021, Garry has been undefeated in six bouts under the promotion. As a result, he has become one of the most talked about names in the welterweight division as well.

The fast-rising prospect was most recently seen in action against Neil Magny at UFC 292 where he won the bout via unanimous decision. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations surrounding his next fight. While nothing seems certain at the moment, the Irishman recently spoke about how he would like to face Colby Covington in Dublin, Ireland.

During an interview with severeMMA, Garry had this to say:

"It's tough to say, it's tough to say because the division changes so much with a win and a loss and obviously in the top 10 there's a lot of politics... .I'd love to bring someone like a Colby here. I don't know if they have a deal but I think that would be interesting, that would be exciting. I think that would be huge."

Catch his comments in the video below:

Will Ian Garry fight Stephen Thompson next?

Following his win at UFC 292, Ian Garry called out Stephen Thompson for a bout. However, 'Wonderboy' does not seem to be interested in a fight against the Irishman. During an interview with talkSPORT, Thomson reacted to being called out by Garry and explained why a fight against him does not make sense to him.

While suggesting that he wants to fight Kamaru Usman and be more than just a gatekeeper for the division, Stephen Thompson said:

"Great performance by Ian. He did call me out... You know, he’s moving up the rankings, and, at this point, I don’t want to be a gatekeeper. My focus right now is a guy who recently called me out as well, who was ranked number one for a very long time, and was a champ – Kamaru Usman. That fight makes sense, especially for me, someone who is 40 years old and wants to go for that one last title shot."