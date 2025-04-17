Ian Machado Garry admits to "seething" after UFC gave Jack Della Maddalena title shot against Belal Muhammad: "I felt was disrespectful"

Ian Machado Garry felt disrespected for not being considered for the welterweight title fight against champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315. No.3-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov was expected to challenge Muhammad after defeating Garry in a title eliminator bout at UFC 310. However, an injury sidelined Rakhmonov, and the UFC booked Maddalena to fight for the title at UFC 315 on May 10.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Garry acknowledged that Rakhmonov clearly defeated him to earn the title shot. However, he believes he should have been the first in line for the title shot after Muhammad vs. Rakhmonov fell through.

Maddalena has not competed since defeating Gilbert Burns in March 2024 due to an injury. Garry took objection to this, stating:

"To not even get a call, I felt it was disrespectful. I was just seething when I found out that they're giving it to a guy who's been injured and hasn't fought in a year. So for me it was more of a respect thing. I know what Jack is doing and I know what Jack can do in this division. It wasn't against Jack, per se. The guys hasn't been competing and fighting in over a year and he's been battling with an injury."

He added:

"I would have been less annoyed if they had given it to Joaquin Buckley, because he's been active, he's been competing and he's been winning. It's just irritating to me that I didn't even get the respect of a call."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (2:47):

Ian Garry gives chilling prediction for his next fight, lays out the path to title shot

Ian Garry is set to face rising contender Carlos Prates in a short-notice fight at UFC Kansas City, scheduled for April 26. The matchup came to fruition after Prates' UFC 314 fight was cancelled after his opponent, Geoff Neal, had to withdraw due to an injury.

In the aforementioned interview with Sky Sports, Garry outlined the reasons for stepping up for another short-notice fight, stating:

"I had a plan to fight International Fight Week. But when God gives you an opportunity in front of you to go out there and dismantle someone that the UFC holds in high regard, that the UFC fandom enjoy and have a lot of hype around, and it is on short notice, that is the type of stuff that excites me and gets me ready to go." [7:59]

He then gave a bold prediction for the fight:

"I'm going to absolutely manhandle and outclass him. There's nothing he's going to be able to do. I'm going to put this guy to sleep, I'm going to leave him unconscious and I'm gonna go and I'm gonna fight for the belt." [8:45]

Heading into UFC Kansas City, Garry is a -134 betting favorite while Prates is a +114 underdog. In his recent interview,Geoff Neal raised concerns over Prates' smoking habit potentially impacting his cardio in the fight.

