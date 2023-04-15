The IBA-Olympic Committee controversy has led to the formation of World Boxing.

Boxing has long been one of the most entertaining sports at the Olympic Games. Future legends such as Roy Jones Jr., Floyd Mayweather, Anthony Joshua, and more all attended the world games and took home medals.

However, both 'Captain Hook' and 'Money' both didn't go home with the gold medals that they should have. While the Olympics have always been plagued with corruption, it's been especially bad on the boxing side of things. A lot of that reason has to do with the IBA.

The Olympics declined to work with the International Boxing Association over their financial ties to Russia, as well as issues with referees and judging in prior events. As a result, boxing is currently not expected to be apart of the 2028 games. Well, that was the case until now.

A new league was recently created, titled 'World Boxing', to try and save boxing at the Olympics. The organization was created by both American and British officials, and serves as a breakaway group from the IBA.

While many fans are likely overjoyed by the news, the organization still has to be sanctioned by the Olympics to have boxing at the 2028 games. Furthermore, the IBA has already announced their plans to sanction any boxer that competes under the World Boxing banner.

IBA-Olympic Committee Controversy: World Boxing official discusses formation

USA Boxing President Tyson Lee has discussed his group's role with the IBA-Olympic Committee Controversy.

Lee is currently on the interim board of World Boxing, and discussed the formation of the organization in an interview with ESPN. There, the executive stated that the ongoing situation with the IBA and Olympics made this an easy decision.

Furthermore, Lee took a shot at the Russia-controlled IBA. The USA Boxing President stated that the rival organization wasn't taking the situation as seriously as they, and many other countries, were.

With that in mind, Tyson Lee believes the creation of World Boxing was important. Speaking about the situation in an interview with ESPN, he stated:

"Amateur, Olympic-style boxing was facing elimination from the Olympic Games. I can speak for the United States and many other national federations. We have a vested interest in maintaining a pathway to the Olympic movement and somewhere along the line that turned out to not be a priority for IBA."

