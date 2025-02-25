Iconic rapper reacts to viral post claiming that Joe Rogan is much shorter than 5 feet 8

Veteran UFC commentator Joe Rogan's height has always been a topic of trivial debate. Immortal Technique, the popular rapper and activist, has now shared his thoughts about the matter.

Rogan had claimed he's 5'8" and multiple sources have also listed him as such. In a viral Instagram video post questioning the height of the 57-year-old, Immortal Technique commented:

"I been on his show. I’m 5’9” he’s like an inch or two shorter than me. But he’s not 5’2” stop it lol"

Immortal Technique's comment on Joe Rogan's height [Image Source - @ truthfulteatime on Instagram]

The rapper's real name is Felipe Andres Coronel. Born in Peru, the 47-year-old settled in Harlem, New York, to escape from the Peruvian Civil War when he was two.

The Instagram video showed Rogan with controversial conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and UFC fighters Rose Namajunas, Valentina Shevchenko, and Alexander Volkanovski. As Jones is 5'10" and the UFC fighters were either 5'5" or 5'6", Rogan appeared to be shorter than 5'8" in the video.

Joe Rogan once blasted a height-increasing mechanism in China

On #620 of the Joe Rogan Experience with guest Bert Kreischer, the veteran UFC commentator told his fellow comedian about men in China increasing their height with a dangerous method.

Rogan claimed that Chinese men shorter than five feet break their shin bones to increase their height. The UFC commentator was not a fan of the practice as he said:

"There’s people that get their shins broken and separate it slowly with these devices that make them inches taller. In China, it's a big deal. There’s a lot of guys in China that feel like they can't get a woman because they're below five feet tall, so they're slowly but surely stretching the fu**ing bones of their legs out. They have these bolts that are attached to their bone, and they crank it.

"They slowly separate (the bone), they saw it, and they slowly separate it so it grows a little bit. Then, they separate it more, and it grows a little bit. Then, they separate it more, and the bone keeps filling in. That's fu**ing madness. The mechanics of your body are all out of whack because you’ve got a 7-foot-long shin bone. Like, the whole thing is madness. People are crazy."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (4:27):

