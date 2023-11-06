"If you a b**ch, be that all the time" - Former UFC champion brutally roasts Ariel Helwani over recent altercation with Chael Sonnen 

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill has called out Ariel Helwani over his recent altercation with Chael Sonnen.

Last week, 'The American Gangster' appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss the fallout of Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. Sonnen and Helwani then got into it with one another after the former fighter claimed that the boxing fight between the two heavyweights was a pay-per-view failure, as well as suggesting that Ngannou would have been better off financially staying with the UFC.

Helwani disagreed wholeheartedly with Sonnen's claims and reported that Francis Ngannou made $10-$20 million for the bout in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and would stand to earn even more in his next boxing fight. The disagreement then led to name calling, with Sonnen labelling the journalist a 'liar' and a 'weasel'.

The argument between the pair has led to Jamahal Hill weighing in, with the former UFC champ having his own beef with Ariel Helwani earlier this year. Hill previously accused Helwani of making subtle digs at him during an interview with Jiri Prochazka.

'Sweet Dreams' unsurprisingly opted to roast the MMA Hour host, labelling him a "b*tch" for his actions. He said:

"Let's be clear, you were only being tough like this, talking all these things because you had a screen between y'all. If Chael was in your face in person, you're not talking like that...If you a b*tch, be that all the time. Talking to fighters how you've been talking to them...they're not gonna respect you, bro."

UFC light heavyweight Anthony Smith sides with Ariel Helwani amidst Chael Sonnen beef

Anthony Smith recently weighed in on the drama involving Ariel Helwani and Chael Sonnen, where he admitted he's enjoyed seeing Helwani stand up for himself.

Following Sonnen's recent appearance on The MMA Hour, which involved a heated exchange and name-calling from both sides, 'Lionheart' gave his reaction on a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast.

Smith revealed that he had suffered from bullying when he was a child and stated that he believes Helwani has also been treated similarly by some fighters over the years. According to the UFC veteran, it was good to see Ariel Helwani "push back". He said:

"I think because I was picked on so much as a young kid and kind of bullied a little bit, I think we've seen a lot of years of people kind of bullying and running over Ariel a little bit, he never really said anything. So, I think I enjoy seeing him push back. Whether he is right or wrong depends on the scenario. But I do enjoy watching him push back."

Catch Smith's comments here (5:35):