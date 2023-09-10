"If they cut that guy they have to cut Conor McGregor" - MMA world world reacts to Charles Radtke and Manel Kape's homophobic outbursts at UFC 293 

Manel Kape and Charles Radtke found themselves in the middle of a controversy following their UFC 293 post-fight interviews. The homophobic remarks made by both fighters sent shockwaves in the MMA world.

UFC debutant Charles Radtke registered a win at UFC 293 by defeating Mike Mathetha on the prelims. However, the questionable remarks made during the post-fight interview overshadowed the success he found in the premier MMA organization. He said in the post-fight interview:

"It felt great and f* ll you fa***ts. Something to f* with the crowd. Come down and I'll give you something you p*A* b*."

Tenth-ranked flyweight contender Manel Kape made homophobic remarks following his win over Felipe Dos Santos on the main card while talking to Kai Kara France. He said:

"No one's gonna do anything. You know why? All your teammates are a bunch of f****s."

Sexual vilification is a legal offense in New South Wales, where Sydney is the capital city. As a result, both men have found themselves in hot waters over the remarks.

Charles Radtke apologizes for his remarks

Charles Radtke apologized for his remarks following the backlash and promised to not make the mistake going forward. The UFC debutant took to Twitter to say:

"Those comments are not a reflection of who I am and they don't belong on a platform as great as what the UFC has provided me. My emotions were running high... It's hard to explain the way your mind works when you're locked in a cage to fight another man with your entire livelihood and dreams on the line. I plan to learn from my mistakes from both during and after the fight and I'm hoping that I can get an opportunity to correct them in the future. Chuck Buffalo loves everybody."

