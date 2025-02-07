"If she was a f*****g man, I'd have to shoot her" - Sean Strickland makes astounding revelations about Tatiana Suarez's gruesome sparring session

Sean Strickland is not the only representative from Extreme Couture looking to become a champion at UFC 312. Tatiana Suarez, the undefeated strawweight title challenger fighting in the co-main event against Zhang Weili, also trains at the renowned MMA gym in Las Vegas.

Strickland spoke highly of Suarez on the media day, though he also trolled her in his signature style, calling her 'autistic'. Incidentally, it was similar to the praise and criticism he gave Dricus du Plessis.

Strickland even revealed a story about Suarez's gruesome sparring session to substantiate his claim:

"Back in the day at Millennia, she's sparring, she's just beating up this guy. Has this motherf**ker in full mount, just dropping hell on this guy. And her coach at the time, a guy named Batish, a real lazy f**ker. He was like, I mean she's dropping heat and Batish's like, 'Whoa, Tatiana, chill out!'"

Despite Suarez's coach asking her to stop, the undefeated strawweight poured on, disregarding the advice. As such, Strickland stated he would have to use a weapon to fight someone like the California native if she were a male. He added:

"Tatiana, while dropping the heat, looks at him [and says], 'F**k you, Batish,' and just keeps f**king blasting this guy’s face. So it's like, dude, Tatian is scary bi**h, dude. I mean straight scary. If she was a f**king man, I’d have to shoot her."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments about Tatiana Suarez below (1:20):

Sean Strickland opens up about potentially fighting Caio Borralho

Caio Borralho, the No.6-ranked middleweight, is in Australia to corner Fighting Nerds teammate Bruna Brasil at UFC 312. Borralho, who has trained with Sean Strickland before, linked up with the ex-middleweight champion, helping him in his final preparations.

In a recent interview with Ag. Fight on YouTube, Strickland spoke highly of Borralho, particularly praising the well-rounded skillset.

"He [Caio Borralho] is actually done a few camps with us. He's a really good guy, you know. Really great sport. Can wrestle, can strike, do jiu-jitsu, So, he's one of those guys you should expect big things from."

When asked about potentially fighting Borralho, Strickland admitted he wouldn't like to do so. However, if the title is on the line, the American fighter said he won't ever stand in the way of a friend.

"I’d rather it not be if it wasn’t for a belt, just because there are so many people you can fight, that's not each other. But you know, if I won the belt and he gets the call, I’d be the first one to raise his hand and support him.

"Even if he beat me, I’d still be the first to raise his hand in support. You know, like I would never stand in the way of a dream of friend. He’s a very skilled fighter, and I’m confident that, at some point, he’ll be fighting for a belt."

The former middleweight champion's admiration for Borralho is due to the Brazilian's character, particularly for being a good husband and father.

Check out Sean Strickland's comments above Caio Borralho below (3:28):

