“If it goes to the ground, it’s going to be my game” - Paul Elliott thinks he can submit Anderson Silva

Paul Elliott is excited to get his career in ONE Championship up and running against Anderson ‘Braddock’ Silva at ONE: Only the Brave.

The Englishman enters this bout with a 4-0 record. He aims to maintain that perfect resume against the Brazilian slugger at the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, January 28.

When asked on an ideal way he would finish this bout, Paul Elliott told ONE:

“I feel like if it goes to the ground, It’s going to be my game. On the feet, I think it’s going to be 50/50. Obviously, if we rely on each other, we both have the ability to knock each other off. It’s going to be exciting, I don’t think the fans are going to be disappointed at all.”

The Englishman is well aware of Silva’s reputation as a dangerous kickboxer but played down the 35-year-old Sao Paulo native’s ground game.

Paul Elliott said:

“He’s fought for years, kickboxing. He’s a little bit more experienced in MMA than me, and he’s won more fights. He has been defeated, he’s experienced a lot. He’s experienced a lot of wins too. He’s going to be composed. He's been there, done that.”

“My approach to this is, treat him as dangerous as he’s always been. His hands are his weapons, in my eyes. Obviously, it’s an MMA match, not just kickboxing, so there’s a ground aspect as well. Which I feel like, I’m on a better level than him.”

Paul Elliott mentally prepared for his toughest task yet

In a perfect world, Paul Elliott would love to wrap it up as soon as possible. However, given his rival’s experienced resume, the Middlesbrough-born fighter understands it will be a very tough assignment.

Not only has he physically prepared himself for a 15-minute battle against the striking specialist, the Akurei MMA Academy star has also sharpened his mental game ahead of his showdown in Singapore:

“I think mentally, obviously, you're only going to prepare yourself for when you arrive, and when you see it firsthand. At this point, you can only just picture it because you have never physically seen it. So for me, it's obviously just focusing on the training and trying to relax as much as I can and not over-stress about things.”

