"If it does happen, it's staged 100%" - Fans stunned over Canelo Alvarez fight rumor as Jake Paul announces date and venue for boxing return

Fight fans were recently sent into a frenzy after reports of a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul surfaced on social media. Paul also teased a return to the boxing ring with a date and location, fueling the speculations further.

In a recent X post, Paul seemingly hinted at making his boxing return in July and wrote:

"It's time. Sat. July 5th. New York, New York."

Paul's post became a subject of further discussion after a combat sports-based X handle reported that Paul and Alvarez had reached an agreement to fight.

After @Dexerto reshared this news on X, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan wrote:

"There's no way this is real... If this does happen, it's staged, 100%."

Another fan wrote:

"And we thought Mike Tyson was his ceiling. Absolutely insane if true."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @Dexerto on X

When Kamaru Usman shared his thoughts on a potential Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul fight

Last year, Kamaru Usman shared his two cents on Jake Paul potentially fighting Canelo Alvarez and opined that the former Disney star should stay away from the boxing icon unless he's looking to retire. Paul has notably expressed his desire to fight Alvarez and has called out the Mexican legend several times.

In an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast with Henry Cejudo, Usman shared his thoughts on the two boxing entities clashing in the ring and said:

"Canelo will hurt him. No, I don't think [Jake Paul wants to fight Canelo]. I don't think so, unless he's done with his career. Unless he doesn't care. Unless he wants to grab the cash, maybe 100 million, and walk away."

He continued:

"Yes, then I agree. Jake Paul, more power to you, go ahead and do it. But, if you really care about having a boxing career and continuing that career, why would you want to fight a guy like Canelo?"

Listen to Kamaru Usman's comments below (20:23):

