“If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get at that” - Mike Perry focused on Jake Paul showdown amid winnability concerns for 57-year-old Mike Tyson

Mike Perry has his hands full with a matchup against Thiago Alves on April 27 but still eyes a future fight with Jake Paul.

Just one month out from his BKFC Knucklemania IV main event, Perry appeared in an interview with TMZ Sports to discuss his upcoming matchup and future plans. The incumbent 'King of Violence' declared his excitement for his fifth bare-knuckle appearance but admitted sights are still set on Paul.

When asked who his 'dream fight' would be, Perry said:

"Jake Paul, man. If he hurts Mike Tyson, let me get at that, bro... Jake, man, [I want to] definitely issue you a challenge. If you get through Mike Tyson, test yourself for real and let's have a street fight [in BKFC]."

Currently 4-0 in BKFC, 'Platinum' owns wins over current and former MMA fighters, including Julian Lane, Michael 'Venom' Page, Luke Rockhold, and Eddie Alvarez. Perry's most recent win over Alvarez was for the promotion's inaugural 'King of Violence' championship belt.

Paul, 9-1 as a professional boxer, is scheduled to face Tyson on July 20. The bout will be the inaugural boxing event live-streamed on Netflix.

Since both fighters' simultaneous rise to stardom, Perry has repeatedly called for a fight with Paul, but the latter has shown no interest in a bare-knuckle fight. However, Perry was close to fighting Paul's older brother, Logan Paul, in October 2023 by weighing in as the backup for his fight against Dillon Danis.

Mike Perry and Thiago Alves face off at Knucklemania IV promotional event

Mike Perry could not be more excited to return to the ring and showed his intensity in his first face-off with Thiago Alves. The two former UFC fighters will headline BKFC Knucklemania IV in a middleweight bout.

Though Perry is the more accomplished bare-knuckle fighter, Alves has been with the promotion longer and is the former BKFC middleweight champion. Both are undefeated in the sport and hold mutual wins over ex-UFC fighter Julian Lane.

Now 40 years old, Alves has not fought since defeating Ulysses Diaz by TKO in 2021 to win the inaugural BKFC middleweight title. The American Top Team representative has since been stripped of the belt due to inactivity and ongoing contract negotiations.

Perry has never competed for a divisional title in the ring but is widely recognized as the biggest star in bare-knuckle boxing. In his last two outings, 'Platinum' owns wins over former UFC champions Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez in high-profile main events.