“If I lose it, you’re going to have a really bad time” - Francis Ngannou snaps at Tyson Fury during heated back-and-forth at press conference

Francis Ngannou clapped back at Tyson Fury earlier today after the two exchanged words during the pre-fight press conference for 'Knockout Chaos'.

The former UFC heavyweight champion is scheduled to fight Anthony Joshua this Friday, with the winner earning the next title shot against either 'The Gypsy King' or Oleksandr Usyk. While outlining his future plans in the sport, the PFL heavyweight noted that he intends to earn another win over the lineal heavyweight boxing champion, which was viewed as a jibe as many in the boxing and MMA community believed he should have been awarded the decision win.

The comment sparked a reaction from Fury, who was sitting in attendance and a war of words ensued. Ngannou mentioned that boxing is the only form of competition his former foe has any chance of defeating him in and then indicated what would happen if they fought without a limited set of rules. He said:

"You're only chance is in the boxing ring with the boxing rules. When you step out of that ring, you better stay five meter away...Because if I lose it, you're going to have a really bad time, my friend. So respect the fact that boxing is protecting us and the rules of boxing is protecting us. Because without that you are nothing in front of me. I beat you everyday, twice on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see whether Ngannou and Fury ever compete in a rematch in the future. Regardless of what transpires in their upcoming bouts, a rematch between them could be very lucrative for both as they could settle the score.

Tyson Fury casts doubt on an immediate rematch with Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury recently confirmed that an immediate rematch with Francis Ngannou will have to wait as he casted doubt on it being a reality this year.

While speaking to DAZN Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' revealed that his upcoming bout against Oleksandr Usyk is a two fight deal rather due to a rematch clause, the winner of Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou will have to wait. He said:

"We had this big argument last year don't you remember? Where I said, 'No rematch clause', but he was acting like a little bit*h crying over a rematch. He didn't just want to throw it down...So he ends up getting his rematch clause, so there's a rematch. There'll be two fights this year me and [Oleksandr] Usyk."

