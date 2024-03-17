“If I stayed one more second I would’ve died” - UFC legend Mark Coleman overwhelmed with grief in tribute to beloved dog lost in house fire

Five days after a devastating house fire nearly took his life, UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman has issued his first public statement since being released from the hospital.

Coleman, 59, released a video on his Instagram reading a pre-written message to his fans and supporters. As a part of his emotional statement, Coleman gave a tribute to his late dog, Hammer, who was credited for alerting the former fighter of the fire in the late hours of the night.

In the video, Coleman said:

"Me and my dog Hammer started our day every day together at 4 a.m. I tried so hard to get him out. I looked and reached [but] couldn't find him. If I stayed one more second, I would've died. The only thing bringing me peace is that he did not burn. He was found under the bed with not a hair out of place."

Hammer was the only casualty of the fire as Coleman was able to usher his elderly parents from the house before re-entering the building in an attempt to save his dog before passing out due to smoke inhalation. Coleman, who named his dog after his fight nickname 'The Hammer,' revealed that his dog had also suffered smoke inhalation, which had ultimately caused his death.

Struggling to maintain his composure, Coleman continued:

"They told my daughters he looked perfect. The memories we made in the last 11 months will stay with me forever. He was my energy. I will miss him every single day but I know he is with me in all my heart. My first dog ever. He gave me the best 11 months I could've imagined."

As Mark Coleman awoke in his hospital bed after a near-fatal house fire, the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion cried tears of joy that he and both of his parents had survived. However, the death of his dog, Hammer, still weighs heavily on his heart.

While the former NCAA All-American wrestler still lay in bed, Coleman's oldest daughter posted a heartfelt message to Hammer on Instagram. The post caption read:

"If love could have saved you, you would have lived forever."

Mark Coleman, who has seemingly made a near-full recovery, noted that his dog had become his life partner over the past year and the two did a lot together.