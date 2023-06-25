"If I wasn't his wife, I would probably" - Barcelona star's ex-karate champ wife Anna Lewandowska turns down lucrative MMA offer  

FC Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski's wife Anna Lewandowska has revealed that she turned down an MMA offer.

Lewandowska is a three-time karate world champion and holds a black belt in the sport as well. She won over 40 titles during her time before retiring from competing after her wedding to Robert Lewandowski in 2013. It is worth noting that the FC Barcelona star isn't quite supportive of the idea of his wife stepping into the cage, as he doesn't see any need for her to do so.

During a recent podcast appearance on WojewodzkiKedzierski, Anna Lewandowska revealed that she was offered an opportunity to compete inside the cage by Slawomir Peszko, who owns Poland's biggest MMA promotion, KSW. She said (H/T Daily Star):

“I had a coffee with Slawomir Peszko, and he told me to try something new. He calculated that it was two years of preparation. I told him that I wanted to discuss it with my husband first. I left the meeting and after an hour this information appeared in the media."

Anna Lewandowska further claimed that she told her husband about how she would've taken the opportunity if she wasn't Lewandowski's wife. She said:

"My husband heard about it in the press and asked me, 'Anna, what are you doing, what are those articles?.' I once told Robert that if I wasn't his wife, I would probably take part in such an event."

What is Anna Lewandowska doing now?

After hanging up her karate black belt following her marriage in 2013, Lewandowska has diversified her work portfolio. The 34-year-old has worked as a nutritionist, personal trainer, and also a TV presenter for the morning TV programme Sztuki Walki.

Moreover, Anna Lewandowska also has her own cosmetics brand Phlov which has gone on to become one of the top cosmetics brands in Poland. She also runs a company called Healthy Center by Ann which is dedicated to diet foods. Lewandowska is also a mother of two children, her first daughter, Klara, was born in 2017, and her second daughter, Laura, was born in 2020.

