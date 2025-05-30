"If I would've beat Charles" - Michael Chandler blames himself for missed shot at Ilia Topuria

Michael Chandler recently weighed in on the lightweight title situation and expressed his regret for missing his opportunity at fighting Ilia Topuria. Chandler's latest results were a factor and one loss in particular ruled him out of a title shot.

Ad

Chandler returned to the octagon last November after a two-year layoff, where he lost a unanimous decision to Charles Oliveira. 'Iron' has been out of action due to his bout with Conor McGregor constantly being postponed and falling through. As a result, the former Bellator champion accepted a fight against Oliveira, which had major title implications.

In his latest conversation with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Chandler admitted that his loss to Oliveira turned out to be a massive missed opportunity as he could have earned a lightweight title shot. '

Ad

Trending

Chandler mentioned that he could have been fighting Topuria instead of Oliveira, but expressed excitement for the current landscape of the division. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I've had these great opportunities and they've just slipped through my fingers. So, if I would've beat Charles, I would be fighting Ilia for the title right now, but it's the way the sport goes. I'm not surprised at all, the craziness that's happening. I'm happy Ilia came up to 155 [pounds], I'm happy Max came up... Poirier leaving the sport in the next six weeks, which is crazy... Gaethje... Paddy. There's a bunch of different stuff going on."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Michael Chandler explains what went wrong against Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler also explained what went wrong for him in his latest loss to Paddy Pimblett.

In the aforementioned clip, Chandler mentioned that Pimblett was difficult to read with his movements and range, which resulted in him getting caught with a knee but credited 'The Baddy' on a great performance:

"I feel like I just couldn't get my rhythm, I couldn't get my range. Obviously, Paddy's long... fights long, fights with his chin way up in the air and he's pretty far away from you. He throws a lot of kicks to keep the distance and I felt like I was just kind of getting settled in and obviously took the knee to the face and then got taken down and that was the end of it. It's one of those deals where you learn. Hats off to Paddy."

Ad

Check out the full interview featuring Michael Chandler's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.