"If you lose today, it doesn't mean you will lose forever" - Prajanchai offers wisdom to close pal Tawanchai after ONE 172 setback

Reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai has encouraged his teammate and friend Tawanchai PK Saenchai not to think too much of his recent loss. Tawanchai was defeated by Masaaki Noiri in their ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match at ONE 172 last March 23 inside the Saitama Super Arena, which derailed his two-sport world title dream.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai said that Tawanchai should focus on the silver lining instead of overthinking things, as he stated:

"For Tawanchai, I know that he overthinks a lot, and before he has experienced a lot of, like, drama, things on the internet. So I try to just support him. Just try to talk about positive things. I told him that it's okay that he lost, and it's okay. If you lose today, it doesn't mean you will lose forever."

The 30-year-old striking maestro knows a thing or two in terms of coming back from such a loss, as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Joseph Lasiri in May 2022 at ONE 157, but went on a revenge tour and won his next six fights to capture two 26-pound golden belts.

Prajanchai reveals that Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao is his dream opponent

During the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Prajanchai also named Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao as his dream opponent. Though there is a lot of work to do in terms of agreeing on terms, especially the weight class that they will fight at, Prajanchai said that it will be a massive opportunity for him if it comes to fruition:

"Well, yes, absolutely, if we can agree on the weight that we could meet in the middle and stuff, then that opportunity would be great for me. I think it'd be a great honor for me to fight with Manny Pacquiao, and also, yeah, I think it would be a really good opportunity."

