“If any man calls my wife a b*tch” - Tyson Fury breaks into heated feud with Oleksandr Usyk’s promoter on live stream

Tyson Fury added more fuel to the fire ahead of his new fight date with Oleksandr Usyk.

In light of Fury's recent eye injury, Fury and Usyk joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour for a special Saturday episode. In the episode, Turki Alashikh revealed the new targeted date of May 18, along with the supposed $10 million fine in both fighters' respective contracts should another delay be caused.

In the episode, Fury engaged in a frustrated rant on both Usyk and his promoter and translator for calling him a "coward."

Fury said:

"Never call me a coward again. I've got 35 professional fights and I've been boxing for 18 years of my life. I've climbed off the canvas 10 times against the biggest punchers in history to win. I've never backed down from any man in my life and if anyone calls my wife a b****, I'll take your f****** teeth out... How can you call me a coward? You've never boxed in your life."

In the middle of his rant, Fury did apologize, however, as Usyk's promoter corrected him, claiming to not have called Fury's wife a 'b****.'

After threatening violence in defense of his wife's name, Fury said:

"Well I'll apologize for that, then. Because I thought you said that about my wife. And I'm no f****** coward."

The apology was short-lived as the WBC heavyweight champion resumed his anger for being called a 'coward.'

Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk rescheduled for May 18

Providing the biggest announcement of Feb. 2 on The MMA Hour, boxing promoter and Saudi advisor Turki Alashikh confirmed that the highly-anticipated Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk bout will be rescheduled for May 18.

The bout has now been postponed twice, with the original date being announced for December 2023 before Fury pushed it back following his bout with Francis Ngannou. Fury withdrew from the Feb. 17 date after suffering a severe cut above his eye in training, but the fight was rescheduled just one day later.

Per Alashikh on The MMA Hour, the entire event appears to be moved as no fight card will occur on Feb. 17. The Fury vs. Usyk main event will still have the unified heavyweight championship on the line.