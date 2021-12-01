“If there’s an opportunity in the first round, I will finish” - Paul Lumihi is looking to upset Team Lakay debutant Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

‘The Great King’ Paul Lumihi is aware that his next opponent, Jhanlo Mark ‘The Machine’ Sangiao could be the next big thing in ONE Championship.

The former OPMMA featherweight champion wants to test just how good his 19-year-old foe really is.

Paul Lumihi and Jhanlo Mark Sangiao will do battle at ONE: Winter Warriors II, a pre-taped event recorded from the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The card is set to broadcast on Friday, December 17.

Looking to break out of a recent slump, which has seen Paul Lumihi drop his last four fights in a row, ‘The Great King’ says he’s fully prepared to go the distance against his younger opponent, but will capitalize on any opportunity to get him out of there early.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Paul Lumihi said:

“I have a target to play it in three full rounds, so if I win, it will be through a decision. But, if there is any slightest chance for a submission or a knockout, I will finish. If there’s an opportunity in the first round, I will finish. If there is an opportunity on the second, I will finish. If there’s another on the third, I will finish.”

Paul Lumihi also commented on how his latest training camp has changed him as a fighter, citing a switch to the Bali-based gym, SOMA Fight Club.

“The preparation, clearly, is good. I have stayed here for almost two months, so I feel very prepared. I am now focused on [the entire] MMA game, so there is striking and takedowns. I train with a lot of striking variations, lots of movements. But now, we are more specific to what we are going to use in the fight. For example [starting with] a punch, or a strike, continuing it with a left or low kick, and so forth.”

Paul Lumihi is not underestimating Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

‘The Great King’ has nothing but praise for Sangiao, who is Team Lakay founder and head coach Mark Sangiao’s own son. He knows that with Sangiao’s perfect 3-0 record, the youngster will be looking to leave a lasting impression on his first time in the Circle.

While Paul Lumihi has the utmost respect for his upcoming opponent, the 33-year-old Indonesian knows his back is up against the wall and that he has to win in order to break out of his slump. No matter where the fight goes, Lumihi vows to be ready.

“We know they [Team Lakay] are very good. That is why my preparation should be solid before [facing] their team, especially when it’s against Mark Sangiao’s son, Jhanlo. If Jhanlo is aiming to take me to the ground, I will be ready for that. If he strikes first, I will have to defend. But if there are any possible openings where I can jump for a takedown, I will take it. I am prepared in any area.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard