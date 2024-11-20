“If that's there, that's there” - Jackie Buntan comments on potential champ vs. champ showdown with Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Jackie Buntan addressed the possibility of facing fellow champions after capturing the inaugural women's strawweight kickboxing world title.

While there are several intriguing matchups for the heavy-handed Buntan, one that stands out is a massive slugfest between another amazing female warrior with mind-numbing power.

Appearing in an interview on Combat Sports Today's YouTube channel, the Filipina-American addressed a possible pairing with women's atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues:

"Oh man, I don't even know. All of them are killers and I'm not sure if Allycia has fought kickboxing. I'm really not thinking of anyone at the moment. If that's there, that's there, you know."

By the looks of it, Buntan will entertain the idea of facing the Brazilian mom-champ under kickboxing rules.

It is worth noting that Rodrigues already moved up a weight class before when she unsuccessfully challenged former women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion Smilla Sundell.

Styles-wise, this dream matchup certainly has fireworks written all over it, given both ladies' penchant for figuring in firefights.

Watch the full interview:

Jackie Buntan proved she's elite after career-defining win over Anissa Meksen

Jackie Buntan's gold-winning performance at ONE 169 earlier this month was made even more special since she defeated a legendary foe.

The Boxing Works star fulfilled her destiny and outclassed Anissa Meksen for five full rounds to ascend to the women's strawweight kickboxing throne.

"I’m lost for words. I’ve been training since I was 11. I’m 27 now and I’ve been dreaming about this and hoping about it. It just feels surreal that it’s actually in my arms right now," she told ONE after her monumental victory.

The full replay of ONE 169: Malykhin vs. 'Reug Reug' is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

