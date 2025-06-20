“If you want something, you just chase it” - Nabil Anane says tireless dedication led to world championship dreams

Thai-Algerian phenom and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has come a long way since he was just a young teenager making his rounds in the dangerous 'Art of Eight Limbs.' Today, the 21-year-old six-foot-four-inch tall behemoth is widely considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world, as evidenced by the highly coveted 26 pounds of gold currently draped over his shoulders.

Ad

Looking back on his journey, Anane is proud of what he has accomplished, although he knows there is much more left to conquer.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane shared his thoughts on his path to world championship glory.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The 21-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"Since I started, I always wanted to be a World Champion. I just kept pushing through. I didn’t think about whether this was meant for me or not. If you want something, you just chase it. Go get it."

Today, Anane is the man to beat in ONE Championship's stacked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, and he's only getting better.

Ad

Nabil Anane says the best is yet to come as he continues to develop his skills: "I’ll be very dangerous"

Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane is already one of the toughest fighters in bantamweight Muay Thai, as evidenced by his many impressive victories in ONE Championship.

But according to the 21-year-old, fans have seen nothing yet. He told ONE Championship that there's more to come:

Ad

"Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure."

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane back in action at the soonest possible time. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nabil Anane's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.