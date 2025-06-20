“If you want something, you just chase it” - Nabil Anane says tireless dedication led to world championship dreams

Thai-Algerian phenom and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane has come a long way since he was just a young teenager making his rounds in the dangerous 'Art of Eight Limbs.' Today, the 21-year-old six-foot-four-inch tall behemoth is widely considered one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world, as evidenced by the highly coveted 26 pounds of gold currently draped over his shoulders.
Looking back on his journey, Anane is proud of what he has accomplished, although he knows there is much more left to conquer.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Anane shared his thoughts on his path to world championship glory.
The 21-year-old told the world's largest martial arts organization:
"Since I started, I always wanted to be a World Champion. I just kept pushing through. I didn’t think about whether this was meant for me or not. If you want something, you just chase it. Go get it."
Today, Anane is the man to beat in ONE Championship's stacked ONE bantamweight Muay Thai division, and he's only getting better.
Nabil Anane says the best is yet to come as he continues to develop his skills: "I’ll be very dangerous"
Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane is already one of the toughest fighters in bantamweight Muay Thai, as evidenced by his many impressive victories in ONE Championship.
But according to the 21-year-old, fans have seen nothing yet. He told ONE Championship that there's more to come:
"Right now, I’m 21, and I’m already here. In five years, I don’t even know, but I’ll be very dangerous. I am going to be a problem, for sure."
Needless to say, fans can't wait to see Nabil Anane back in action at the soonest possible time. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Nabil Anane's next fight.